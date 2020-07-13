Merchants eager for completion of downtown reconstruction

Kim Arnott is a graduate of McMaster University and Sheridan College’s journalism program, her reporting has appeared in dozens of daily and community newspapers, magazines and specialty publications over the last two decades.

Advertisement

If COVID doesn’t kill off Santa, this year’s Christmas parade will roll through a totally reconstructed Downtown Oakville. Work on the two-year $20 million downtown reconstruction project is on schedule to wrap up by mid-October, with final clean up done by mid-November.

Finishing touches on streetscape elements are being completed on the western half of Downtown Oakville, which saw its major reconstruction work undertaken last year.

This year’s main construction – described as phase two by town staff – is focused on replacing watermain and sewer infrastructure and re-pouring sidewalks from Dunn to Allan Streets.

Slow recovery

In the completed section, from Navy to Dunn Streets, retailers are now trying to recover from the double whammy of a year of construction, followed by a slow recovery from the pandemic shutdown.

Christine Peters owns Lemonwood clothing store, west of George Street.

She’s happy with how her end of the street looks, and optimistic about the future of the downtown area.

Although shopping traffic is still down from normal levels, she says it is much better than last year and definitely improving.

“I think it’s going to be great and right now it’s good, given the circumstances of COVID,” said Peters. “We’re very encouraged by the way the street looks so hopefully when everybody opens it will be a lot better for people to come down.”

They’re enjoying their coffee but just seeing bulldozers and cranes, so it’s not the prettiest site – Yaniv Khmelnitsky, owner Aroma Espresso Bar

Along with essential infrastructure replacement, the downtown reconstruction project features widened sidewalks, granite pavers, and new street accents, including planters, benches, bike racks, lighting and trees.

Thanks to the town’s post-COVID patio rules for 2020, restaurants in the completed section of downtown can expand patios into parking areas and boulevard spaces.

But ongoing heat and limited capacity rules have made the patio scene a bit challenging, according to management at Paradiso.

Patio expansion options aren’t available in the eastern half of downtown.

Aroma Espresso Bar, between Allan and Reynolds, has an outdoor area for customers to enjoy takeout coffee, but owner Yaniv Khmelnitsky admits construction is making things challenging.

“They’re enjoying their coffee but just seeing bulldozers and cranes, so it’s not the prettiest site,” he says.

While business is picking up daily, he estimates his traffic is down about 70 per cent from last year.

And although about a month of construction was completed during this spring’s pandemic lockdown, Khmelnitsky isn’t sure if this year’s timing is a blessing or a curse for merchants on the eastern side of downtown.

“We did get a month less but at the same time, COVID does affect all the businesses in this area so it did make it worse, he says. “I can see it from both ways, to be honest with you.”

Downtown reconstruction too slow

Paul Barrington, owner of the long-established outerwear store Barrington’s located in the completed section of downtown, is happy that construction is no longer interfering with people’s ability to make it to his store.

But he says merchants are still suffering from pandemic side effects.

“I think the retail economy is weak,” he says.

He also believes the downtown reconstruction project has taken too long to finish.

“You can put more people on the job and get it done faster and that has been my complaint from day one,” he adds.

Towne Square delayed

Towne Square will have to wait until 2021 for its facelift.

According to a report from town staff, the Region of Halton will be completing water service improvements in the square in October.

The work is expected to take two to three days to complete and will not require any excavation of the new Lakeshore Road or sidewalk.

And for those wondering about the missing clock, town staff say it has been safely stored and will be returned once work on the square is completed.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Christine Peters, Covid 19, Downtown Merchants, downtown reconstruction, July 10 2020, Kim Arnott, Oakville Towne Square, Patios, Paul Barrington, Yaniv Khmelnitsky