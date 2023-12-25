Merry Christmas 2023 in Oakville!

× Expand Photo credit: Alan Cleaver via Foter.com - CC BY Christmas presents under the tree

Merry Christmas Oakville!

Whether you are celebrating Christmas or any of the countless holidays commemorated this time of year, we hope you are blessed with time with your friends, family and loved ones this season.

While much of the town is taking today, Dec. 25, off today - there are still some limited services available, attractions open and dozens of church services being held today.

Read more here: What local services are open and closed in Oakville for the 2023 Holidays

Town Hall and all municipal facilities are closed, though Oakville Transit will be running limited service today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on select routes.

Some local businesses, including restaurants, convenience stores and cinemas, are also open today for shopping or visiting as a social activity. We recommend calling businesses directly to confirm hours of operation today.

If you're looking for church services, there's a long list of addresses and times. Oakville News has a guide of all listed services in town.

Read more here: Christmas church services in Oakville 2023

At this festive season, Oakville News is grateful for the support of all our subscribers for your readership and commitment to high quality local and independent news in our town. Your support is the greatest gift to all of us on the Oakville News team (and annual subscriptions also make a great last minute gift!)

From all of us at Oakville News - Nolan, Chris, Tyler, Ben, Kim, Pierce, Avery, Mashaal, Lukas, Amrita, Michele, Lawson, Kate, Lynn, Bryan and so many more - all of us want to wish you a Merry Christmas, joyous holidays and a happy new year.

Happy Holidays!