Milton correctional complex releases wrong prisoner

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

Halton Police search for prisoner released by mistake from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton. Since the initial release the police have updated the description of what he was wearing.

At approximately 11pm on Monday August 17th Halton Regional Police Service were notified by staff from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex that a prisoner had been released in error.

Halton Regional Police are requesting the assistance of the public to locate this male and return him to custody.

The inmate released is Amritpal Singh AUJLA (28).

He was last seen leaving the correctional complex on foot and is described as follows:

Gender: Male

Ethnicity: East Indian

Height: 5’10” – 177.8 cm

Body shape: slim

Weight: 170lbs (approximate) – 77.1 kg

Hair: black shoulder length – wearing an orange turban.

Beard: black

Amritpal Singh Aujla was wearing a blue not black Tommy Hilfiger track suit with a large Tommy Hilfiger symbol printed in the middle of the chest, and a black back pack.

If you see him do not approach and call 911 for police assistance.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

