Minister Anand’s Government Update for February 2020

Anita Anand was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2018. Ms Anand represents the Oakville Federal Riding. She is the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and a member of (CANA) Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

Happy New Year from your Member of Parliament for the riding of Oakville and thanks to all of you who came to our New Year’s Levee and Office Opening at our office on 301 Robinson Street.

Every day, I am reminded of the vibrant and diverse community in which we live. It has been an absolute pleasure hearing from you, my constituents, along with other elected officials, community organizations and local businesses. I am looking forward to working with everyone to ensure that our shared priorities for this community are continually pursued.

Priorities

In January, we met as a Cabinet in Winnipeg and as a caucus in Ottawa. During these meetings, we discussed the importance of this government’s priorities such as growing a strong economy, especially in the face of the rising cost of living; taking action on climate change starting with advancing our commitment of reaching net zero emissions targets; as well as moving forward on measures to ensure the safety and security of Canadians.

Additionally, Canada is continuing the path of reconciliation and enabling Indigenous Peoples to control their own destiny. Through these initiatives we are ensuring that Canada’s place in the word, including its defense of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, continues to define us as a nation.

USMCA

We discussed the means to achieve these priorities which, above all, will include working across party lines for the benefit of the entire country. As the House resumes sitting, we will be discussing the Throne Speech as well as seeking to approve the “new NAFTA” (i.e. the USMCA) which is crucial for the continued growth of our economy.

We will continue working hard to build productive relationships and have open dialogue across all provinces and parties because we know that a strong Canada depends on these strong relationships.

Finally, we will be monitoring the coronavirus, ensuring that there are multiple systems in place to identify, prevent and control the spread of this serious infectious disease into and within Canada.

Our town and our country have come together following the Ukrainian Airline tragedy. Mayor Burton organized a candlelight vigil on January 12th which I was so grateful to attend with the other elected officials.

Our government’s number one priority in the wake of this tragedy has been to support the family and loved ones of the victims. They are in our thoughts and in our hearts during this most difficult time.

We know that these families are facing an unprecedented situation because of international sanctions placed on Iran. Our government is providing $25,000 per victim to assist with immediate needs such as funeral arrangements and travel. We are also waiving or reimbursing all fees associated with visas and other travel documents.

Hopefully these measures will help to bring some peace of mind to those affected by the tragedy and, after speaking with members of the Iranian community at the vigil in Oakville, they expressed their gratitude to our Prime Minister and our government.

Family Skate

Thank you once again for your continued support. Please join us for our Family Skate on February 17th at the Trafalgar Park Community Centre from 3pm- 5pm.

Please also reach out to my office if you have any concerns of a federal nature with which we can be helpful. I look forward to updating you on my activities and the work of your government. It is a privilege for me to represent you in the House of Commons during this incredibly important time in our country’s history.

