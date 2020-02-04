Missing Person: 24 year old last seen on February 3rd

Barrett Gabriel is a detective sergeant with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Halton Regional Police Service.

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in locating 24 year old Ian Tascone.

Tascone was last seen on Monday February 3, 2020 at approximately 1:00 pm in the area of Third Line and Dundas Street in Oakville.

Tascone is described as: white male, approximately 5’4″, with a thin build, blonde curly hair and a short beard. At the time he went missing, Tascone was wearing red hoodie, black jacket, navy pants, grey socks with Birkenstock style sandals (see photo).

He is believed to be on foot and is known to frequent the City of Toronto. He is believed to have been in the area of St Clair Ave West and Young Street, Toronto since departing Oakville.

If you see Tascone please contact the Halton Regional Police Service by calling 911 or the on-duty Divisional Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747 ext 2210.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca ​

