Mobility Scooter Theft Suspect in Oakville

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for the theft of a mobility scooter. The scooter belongs to a victim who requires it for transportation due to a physical disability.

On February 2, 2020 the victim left his scooter at the Real Canadian Superstore at 201 Oak Park Boulevard in Oakville, as it had broken down. On February 3, 2020 at 1:20 pm, the suspect is observed stealing the scooter and leaving the store.

The suspect is described as:

Male, brown skin, approximately 45-50 years of age, short/black hair wearing a black jacket, black pants and grey shoes with white soles.

The scooter is valued between $3000 and $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

