More West Nile Virus Mosquitoes found in Oakville

More positive testing West Nile Virus mosquitoes have been found both in Oakville and Halton Region. Since the first batch was found in late July, ten more batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus (WNV) in the last month.

Halton also is reporting a batch of mosquitoes trapped this week in Milton is testing positive for WNV. This is the 12th batch of WNV positive mosquitoes for Halton this year.

“Halton is committed to reducing West Nile virus in our communities,” says Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “We’ll do this through education and preventative programs such as larviciding.”

“Until the hard frosts of fall set in,” Dr. Meghani continues, “Halton residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites and remove mosquito breeding sites.”

The first case of a Halton resident contracting West Nile Virus from the mosquitoes was reported by Oakville News two weeks ago.

Urban areas are more likely to have mosquitoes that carry WNV. The types of mosquitoes that transmit WNV to humans most commonly breed in urban areas such as bird baths, plant pots, old toys, tires and other locations that hold water.

Halton’s tips to protect yourself from West Nile Virus mosquitoes

Residents can take the following steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:

Cover up. Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants with tightly-woven fabric.

Avoid being outdoors from early evening to morning when mosquitoes are most active and likely to bite, as well as at any time in shady, wooded areas.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects, where possible. Change the water in bird baths at least once per week.

Use an approved insect repellent, such as one containing DEET or Icaridin.

Make sure window and door screens are tight and without holes, cuts or other openings.

Locations of standing water sites that have had larvicide applied this year are available at halton.ca.

You can learn more about Halton’s findings and what you can do online with their website.

