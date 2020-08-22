More West Nile Virus Mosquitoes found in Oakville

By Halton Region
More positive testing West Nile Virus mosquitoes have been found both in Oakville and Halton Region. Since the first batch was found in late July, ten more batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus (WNV) in the last month.
Halton also is reporting a batch of mosquitoes trapped this week in Milton is testing positive for WNV. This is the 12th batch of WNV positive mosquitoes for Halton this year.
“Halton is committed to reducing West Nile virus in our communities,” says Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. “We’ll do this through education and preventative programs such as larviciding.”
“Until the hard frosts of fall set in,” Dr. Meghani continues, “Halton residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites and remove mosquito breeding sites.”
The first case of a Halton resident contracting West Nile Virus from the mosquitoes was reported by Oakville News two weeks ago.
Urban areas are more likely to have mosquitoes that carry WNV. The types of mosquitoes that transmit WNV to humans most commonly breed in urban areas such as bird baths, plant pots, old toys, tires and other locations that hold water.
Residents can take the following steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:
Locations of standing water sites that have had larvicide applied this year are available at halton.ca.
You can learn more about Halton’s findings and what you can do online with their website.
