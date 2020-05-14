Oakville Mayor’s Update – Moving towards the “new normal”

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Over the course of the past week we’ve seen a move towards the “new normal”. You’ve read many references to it in this eNewsletter and yesterday, Premier Ford hinted that more information will come tomorrow about the reopening of more businesses.

Today, CBC News obtained a draft news release that shows Premier Doug Ford is ready to announce on Thursday plans to allow the reopening of retail stores that are not in malls, as well as seasonal businesses, pet services, household cleaning and maintenance, and in-person health and counselling services.

The release also announces “lifting essential workplace limits on construction” and allowing picnics in parks.

But the draft does not indicate when these restrictions will be lifted. In fact, the version obtained by CBC reads: “Ontario will begin Stage 1 of reopening on [insert date].”

Ontarians who want to hold social gatherings larger than the current limit of five people will have to wait a little longer. The release says the government “will provide updates on easing restrictions on social cohorting in the coming days.” It also says information on school programs, child care and summer learning will be provided next week.

As we await this announcement some outdoor spaces have reopened and the weather is getting nicer, but this morning at our Regional Council Meeting, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani reminded us to:

Stay home when sick

Wash our hands

Cover coughs and sneezes

Maintain physical distancing in the community

They seem like simple things to ask, but can quickly be forgotten as we fall into our old routines. Dr. Meghani says these items are important parts of our new normal and I encourage you all to adopt them as regular practices.

As we await the Province’s announcement tomorrow of what restrictions may be lifted for the long weekend, let’s not forget how far we’ve come in the COVID-19 pandemic.

