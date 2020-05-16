Multiple Dead in Saturday morning Eighth Line shooting

Tyler Collins is a thespian and performer who has worked with theatre, film, and TV across Ontario. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. He is a graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

Two male victims are dead after a shooting early this morning, Saturday May 16th 2020. The incident took place at a commercial area on the south end of Eighth Line.

Police responded to a call at approximately 3:10am today of the incident. According to Constable Ryan Anderson of Halton Police, “Officers attended a commercial business in the area Iroquois Shore Road and Eighth Line in Oakville.”

One male victim was located deceased at the scene by officers upon arrival. A second male victim was pronounced dead in hospital. Two additional victims are in currently in hospital. Ages of and connections between the victims are unknown at this time.

As of 5:59am, Halton Police twitter along with officers said authorities were at the scene. No arrests have yet been made in connection to the crime. A media report from the scene does, however, say the shooting appears to be targeted.

There is currently police in the area while officers conduct their investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

A media officer is on the scene, but media attending are being asked to position at 505 Iroquois Shore Road.

