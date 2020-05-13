Multisystem Inflammatory Illness that impacts children with COVID-19

Advertisement

Recent reports in Canada and internationally indicate that there may be an increase in multisystem inflammatory vasculitis, a rare but serious multisystem inflammatory illness that impacts children who have contracted COVID-19. It appears to be similar to Kawasaki Syndrome.

The link between this inflammatory illness and COVID-19 is unconfirmed. Even so, the Ontario Ministry of Health is taking immediate action to monitor the situation to ensure they can effectively respond to it and protect our children.

In consultation with Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, they are updating the case definition of COVID-19 to include multisystem inflammatory vasculitis as an atypical presentation in children. This supports clinicians in making clinical assessments of patients who may have symptoms, including some of the most vulnerable of patients, children.

Multisystem Inflammatory Illness Symptoms

persistent fever

abdominal pain

nausea,

vomiting

diarrhea

rash

Parents should contact their health care providers immediately if their children are having these symptoms.

While the provincial health departments are being vigilant to monitor any situation that could be related to COVID-19, recent data in Canada indicates that the majority of COVID-19 infections in children are mild and do not require hospitalization. People under the age of 19 make up five per cent of COVID-19 cases and no Canadian children are known to have died.

“We will continue to assess the situation as it evolves, including how to track this illness to ensure we have access to appropriate data and information to care for young patients. As we learn more, we will determine if further actions are needed to support our response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nothing is more important than the health and wellbeing of all Ontarians, especially our children,” stated Christine Elliott, Ontario’s Minister of Health.

Kawasaki disease (KD), also known as Kawasaki syndrome, is an acute febrile illness of unknown cause that primarily affects children younger than 5 years of age. The disease was first described in Japan by Tomisaku Kawasaki in 1967, and the first cases outside of Japan were reported in Hawaii in 1976. Clinical signs include fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, irritation and redness of the whites of the eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck, and irritation and inflammation of the mouth, lips, and throat.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Children, Covid 19, multisystem inflammatory illness