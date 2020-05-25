Natalie Jenner, author of ‘The Jane Austen Society’

Mashaal Effendi is a writer and new Canadian, having started the new chapter of his life moving to Canada, with Oakville as his first home, which always carries a special place in his heart.Mashaal has worked as a writer in film, television, theatre, advertising, communications, and even in speechwriting during his time as a Toastmaster.An avid reader, video game enthusiast, and musician ( who presently plays drums for a band called "The Downgrades"), Mashaal enjoys gathering experiences around Oakville, and telling stories that make Oakville the special place that it is.

Natalie Jenner, former owner of book store Archetype Books, is about to release her debut novel The Jane Austen Society in North America on May 26, 2020 from publishing powerhouse St. Martin’s Press.

The new novel, (which promises to cater to the many devoted fans of the famous 19th century writer Jane Austen) follows a fictional group of individuals from different backgrounds who come together to preserve Austen’s legacy and home in Chawton, UK.

“There’s a rich history of owners of the Austen-related buildings in Chawton and the decisions that different organizations have taken over time to preserve these buildings,” said Jenner, explaining her reason for choosing Chawton as the premise of her book.

“One of my favourite book is Among the Janeites in part because of the chapter on Sandy Lerner. Looking for philanthropic endeavours, she heard about Chawton House and bought it at an auction over the phone, saving it from financial disrepair” stated Jenner, referencing her recent talk on this same subject as part of a virtual literary festival at Chawton House (see Chawton House’s Youtube Channel).

“I am deeply fascinated by the story of what Sandy went through to create what is essentially a woman’s library in Chawton House. She literally committed to finding every work published in English by a woman author from the time of the printing press up until the 1830s which is when there were enough publications of women authors that it would be largely difficult to find a copy of every single female author.”

“When I finally got to visit Chawton House in person, something about the actual building, its history and its salvation and it being seen as a library more than a tourist attraction really resonated with me. That building and its story spoke to me as a writer.”

Jenner’s novel has received national attention in the States where it has been featured in several renowned magazines and newspapers including:

The Jane Austen Society has been singled out by librarians across the States as a Library Reads Top Ten Pick for the month of May 2020, as well as being named one of the most anticipated novels of the year by Goodreads and Audible.

Natalie Jenner and Jane Austen

Natalie has been a fan of Jane since she was a child. Growing up in Oakville, she attended school at St. Mildred’s, but her fondness for the written word started before school. As an early reader, Jenner would read a lot of books, including the subject for her book – Jane Austen.

“I developed a fondness for Jane Austen when I was very little. My mother had a beautiful hardcover edition of Pride and Prejudice that was literally inside a box on a bookshelf. You had to pull it out of the box, and it had a ribbon for the bookmark and I was incredibly fascinated by this “book in the box” as a child,” said Jenner, fondly reminiscing about her childhood as a voracious reader, particularly keen on British Literature both because of its different narrative traditions as well as her own roots in England where she was born.

“I was probably 10 when first read Pride and Prejudice. I do believe that a lot of people discover her at around that age. I loved transporting myself into the worlds Jane created. It felt very different from my own life. I was in love with the romanticism and coming-of-age narrative that defined Austen’s novels when I myself was a young woman in my adolescence,'” recounted Jenner.

“I also found myself transported to a different, calmer time whenever I would read her works. In fact, I found myself returning to Austen every decade. Life always gets more complicated as you grow older, but Jane’s influence and inspiration on me were timeless.”

“Jane is also incredibly inspiring as a female author as she lived an independent lifestyle, in a time when most women depended on the largesse of their male relatives. Living what was known as a ‘Spinster Lifestyle’ Jane had taken the road less travelled for women at that time, particularly as a writer, and I think that was truly remarkable.”

“More than anything, what I really love about Jane Austen is that she did the best with the opportunities that were presented to her, and isn’t that what we all truly do?”

Broached on her favourite book, Jenner identified Pride and Prejudice for its wit, and how it could be read with a fresh take every time. “It feels as if I was ten all over again.”

Bringing Character to the Story

The individuals in Jenner’s book include a labourer, a young widow, the local doctor, and even a movie star who band together at the end of World War II on a mission to save Jane Austen’s cottage and her legacy in Chawton, England.

Jenner intentionally created characters from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. As each of them endures their own quiet struggle with loss and trauma, they rally together to create The Jane Austen Society.

Pam Jenoff, the New York Times bestselling author, says that “[fans] of The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society will adore The Jane Austen Society… A charming and memorable debut, which reminds us of the universal language of literature and the power of books to unite and heal.”

Karen Joy Fowler, author of the international bestseller The Jane Austen Book Club and a past nominee for the Man Booker Prize, calls Jenner’s debut a “wonderful book, a wonderful read.”

Asked about how she feels concerning the accolades of acclaim the book has received, Jenner states “you know, I am incredibly grateful and excited that this is happening after lifelong journey of trying to get published.”

Foreign rights have also been sold in countries including:

The UK

France

Italy

Portugal

Romania

Celebrity Richard Armitage to Narrate Audiobook

The audiobook narrator is British actor Richard Armitage, currently onscreen in the Netflix series The Stranger.

Armitage is noted for reprising several roles in works such as:

The Hobbit

North & South

Robin hood

The Crucible

Recurring roles in the Royal Shakespeare Company

Armitage has narrated multiple audiobooks, including Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, Heather Morris’s The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and Bernard Cornwell’s The Lords of the North.

Oakville is Home

Natalie Jenner has spent much of her time deeply entrenched in another time period and another world; however, before the accolades of her success including a successful run as a lawyer, and her now successful book deal, Natalie was an Oakvillian.

Spending the major part of her formative years at St. Mildred’s, where her daughter also later went to school, Jenner graduated from the Oakville Trafalgar High School. Her daughter even attended Jenner’s alma mater the University of Toronto ( at a different college assured Natalie, as she promised she didn’t make her daughter follow her footsteps entirely).

“It’s really interesting being an alumni parent at both the schools my daughter went to. It wasn’t planned, but I thought that St. Mildred’s would be an environment where she thrived, and I’m happy to report that she did, and she went to study English Literature at the University of Toronto. Its program is ranked 10th or 11th in the world. It really was a coincidence that she studied at both of the same institutions that I did.”

“I think Oakville is a stunningly beautiful town that is so fortunate to be on the lake and provide beautiful walking space, which ironically is what you get in many British villages. When you go to England, you can very quickly find yourself in beautiful walking space.”

Jenner mentioned that the dichotomy between the natural beauty and the cost of being able to live in Oakville is more apparent in this town than in a lot of other neighbourhoods. “It’s not as homogenous as other towns.”

Pressed on her recent endeavour of running a book store, Natalie opened up about what it was like to run a book store in town. “When I worked on Archetype Books, it was such a transformative experience. We built a real community, and I have to say, I got a really reasonable deal with the location. I had been scouting locations downtown and I knew with my study of the book industry, I would be unable to make a profit margin no matter how good the business went based on the current rental rates in Downtown Oakville.”

When we opened up, the Toronto Star even did a little profile on us as they covered the area, and it was a very exciting time. Unfortunately, after 4 months of opening up shop, my husband who is a cancer survivor was diagnosed with a very rare form of lung disease. While my passion for literature fueled my desire to work at the book store, and the store did do surprisingly well financially for its first year, we were doing really well too, financially. It was just that we had to make some difficult decisions so that I could spend more time with my family. I was already working as a career coach, which was a good source of income, and the book store forced me to make some incredibly pivotal decisions on what to prioritize.”

Fortunately, with the aid of advanced case-specific measures, Natalie’s husband remains healthy on a rare treatment protocol which allows the two to spend more time together. What Natalie took away from this experience is how much she admires the Oakville community for its tenacity to come together in a time of crisis.

“I will never forget how truly helpful everyone was during this time from neighbours to patrons of my store. Whatever happened, the Oakville community support has always helped me.”

Finally, Natalie Jenner’s success is an inspiration to budding Oakville authors.

Jenner mentioned that she herself was inspired by Oakville women authors including:

“These are women who are at the top of their game with Big 5 publishers. I’ve been so fortunate to network with them. Writing is a very difficult job and you have to do so much more by yourself. You don’t have a team of colleagues in an office or physical office space so connecting with other writers in Oakville was wonderful. In fact Jennifer Hillier and I have the exact same publisher in St. Martin’s Press and the same editor.”

Natalie Jenner’s advice to young writers

Trust the process. Don’t feel discouraged thinking that your book is going to be a hit or a failure. Complete the novel and you will learn so much about yourself.

Speaking of yourself, write the story only you can write. Don’t try to do what’s popular, what’s trending, or a genre that you think sells more. Your own voice is powerful enough.

Cherish the moments you do have to write, especially if you are young. Don’t take those times for granted. When you are older and get a full-time job, and when life happens, you won’t always have the time do write your story.

It’s a very hard profession. Don’t quit too early, and be patient to enjoy it when your time finally comes. I know that I can enjoy being where I am in the industry because it’s happened to me after all my experiences.

