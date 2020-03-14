New Call Screening Procedure in Place for Halton Police

Jennifer Hartman is the Manager, Corporate Communications, Office of the Chief at Halton Regional Police Service.

​In light of recent developments in the region with respect to COVID-19, the Halton Regional Police Service is revising their call taking procedures.

Effective immediately, if you are calling our Service through either the non-emergency number (905) 825-4777, or via 9-1-1, you will be asked a series of strategic screening questions so that we can better assess the risk of potential exposure to COVID-19.

These screening questions, informed and guided by Public Health, will ensure that our officers are donning the appropriate personal protective equipment (incl. gloves and masks). This is for the protection of our frontline officers, as well as the protection of those we serve.

We urge members of our community to continue to use our non-emergency line (905) 825-4777 and 9-1-1 line appropriately.

Additionally, we wish to remind residents that for general information regarding programs and services offered by the Region of Halton, they may call 3-1-1.

