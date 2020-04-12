New Fines to attack Littering of PPE

Littering PPE By-Law Oakville 2020-058

By

Sunday, April 12, 2020

New Fines to attack Littering of PPE

Photo credit: Krzysztof Hepner

Our office and Councillors continue to receive disturbing reports of individuals discarding personal protective equipment (PPE) on both private and public property. As such, today (April 9, 2020) I enacted By-law 2020-058 to regulate discarding of PPE to ensure the safety and well being of our community.

 

We can all agree that face masks and gloves belong in garbage cans, not littered in our town, and now anyone caught not properly disposing of PPE can be fined under the by-law in accordance with the Emergency Management Act.

I also passed By-law 2020-059, to create Administrative Penalty fines of $300 for littering in our parks and in other public places.

The fines and/or administrative fees associated with the new by-law and amended by-laws are intended to encourage compliance with said by-laws during the COVID-19 emergency and I ask that we all do our part to properly dispose of all of our garbage, including masks and gloves.

 Oakville Littering By-Law 2020-058

Littering By-Law - Page 1 Littering By-Law Page 2

Littering By-Law Page 5

