New hotel proposed for Dorval Crossing

A developer is taking a second shot at convincing town council to allow a new hotel in the Dorval Crossing commercial area.

A seven-storey Avid Hotel is proposed for the south side of North Service Road West, immediately west of the Kerr Street QEW off-ramp.

In October 2018, town council deferred a request from Empress Capital Group for official plan and zoning changes to allow the 114-room hotel, mainly due to concerns over insufficient on-site parking.

The developer is proposing only 95 parking spots, down from the 134 required by town rules.

Councillors expressed concern that too few on-site parking spots would lead hotel guests and staff to park in the lots of nearby commercial businesses.

The project was put on hold, with the developer directed to seek an agreement with adjacent businesses to allow shared parking and property access.

The hotel proposal is back for consideration by the town’s planning and development council on July 6 at 6:30 pm.

While a parking agreement has not been reached, town planning staff is recommending that the hotel be permitted.

A planning report, not yet available, will describe how the applicant has addressed the concerns raised by councillors.

The proposal calls for the hotel to have a gross floor area of 5,146 square metres and include such guest amenities as a lobby, fitness centre, breakfast area, outdoor patio, indoor pool and meeting facilities.

The Avid Hotel brand is a budget offering from the Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), which operates Regent, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and other properties. Introduced to Canada in 2018, IHG says the property will offer rooms at a price point 10-15 per cent lower than Holiday Inn Express properties.

The applicant has suggested the hotel will create about 25 full-time jobs and bring new customers to the Dorval Crossing commercial area.

Its 2018 development application also touts the potential of a new hotel to contribute to Oakville’s tourism potential.

Documents related to the application can be found here.

The planning and development meeting will be live-streamed and can be watched here. There will be an opportunity for public comment on the proposal.

