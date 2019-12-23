New regulations addressing youth vaping

A recent evaluation of the advertising campaign found that 26% of teens who reported having seen the ads decided not to try vaping as a result.

Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North-Burlington, has been a vocal advocate for further action to address the issue of youth vaping. She has been concerned by the rapid rise in youth vaping, and is pleased the Government of Canada is taking action to address it. Working with other orders of governments, the medical community and other stakeholders, the government will do more to protect youth from the risks of vaping.

Following meetings with the Canadian Cancer Society, Damoff recently sent a letter to the new Minister of Health, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, outlining actions that the government could take to reduce youth vaping.

Yesterday, the Minister of Health announced new regulations to prohibit the promotion and advertising of vaping products anywhere they can be seen or heard by youth. This means that young Canadians will no longer see advertising for vaping products in public spaces, in convenience stores or online. Marketing of vaping products will be allowed only in specialty shops, businesses and online spaces accessible by adults.

We also know that many youth don’t think about vaping the way they think about smoking. To ensure that Canadians are aware of the risks of vaping and nicotine addiction, Minister Hajdu also announced new mandatory health warnings on vaping product packaging. Packaging will be required to be child resistant, and limits will be placed on nicotine content to ensure that vaping products are not toxic to children if accidentally ingested.

Building on consultations begun earlier this year, additional measures with respect to reducing nicotine concentration limits and additional flavour restrictions are being examined, using the best available evidence.

“As the former Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, I had several conversations with Health Canada about action we could take to protect our youth. This is an issue that requires collaboration between all levels of government and stakeholders to ensure today’s youth do not become addicted to nicotine. We have made tremendous strides on tobacco use by youth, but risk moving backwards with the increased use of vape products by young people.”, said Damoff. “I will continue to work on this file, as the health and safety of young people is critically important. These new measures will better protect youth from the harms of vaping and, with continued public education, reduce the appeal of vaping products.”

“The latest statistics – which show that vaping has doubled among high school students – are alarming. We share the concerns of many parents, medical professionals and health officials. We are working with experts and all Canadians to find ways to prevent youth from vaping. The new measures announced today will help, but there is more to do. We are working on further steps to protect youth and our message remains clear: vaping comes with serious risks,” stated The Honourable Patty Hajdu,

Minister of Health.

