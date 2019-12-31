fbpx

New Year’s Day 2020 – January 1st Events in Oakville

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 4:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: Cristian Escobar on Unsplash

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on January 1st for New Year’s Day 2020? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

If you are taking part in the Courage Polar Bear Dip, please remember that it is taking place at Bronte Beach NOT Coronation Park.

Have fun planing  the first day of 2020!

Oakville Events: Wednesday, January 1st

Weather forecast:
Daytime:  It will be mainly cloudy, but we may see the sun for a while in the afternoon. The temperature reaches a high of zero.
Night-time: Cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 1.
Wind speed: 20 with gusts reaching 40 km/h which creates a windchill effect of 8 degrees
Possibility of precipitation: 20 to 30 per cent.


Oakville Transit - FREE & Late Night Service: 7:00 pm - 3:30 am

First Day Hike: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

New Year's Day parkrun Double: Nautical Park: 9:00 am - 11:30 am

YMCA - Open: Oakville YMCA: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Courage Polar Bear Dip 2020: Bronte Beach Park: 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion 114 New Year's Levee: Oakville Royal Canadian Legion Branch 114: 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

There are lots of events taking place on January 1st, New Year’s Day 2020. Have fun planning your first day of the new year.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

