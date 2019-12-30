fbpx

New Year’s Eve 2019 – December 31st Events in Oakville

Monday, December 30, 2019 4:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: Tim Foster on Unsplash

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on December 31st for New Year’s Eve 2019? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

There are a number of fun activities to do with your children. You’ll also notice that Oakville Transit is running a late night service.

Have fun planing your Day!

Weather forecast:
Daytime: Cloudy with a chance of light snow early in the morning. The temperature reaches a high of only plus 1.
Night-time: Cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 1.
Wind speed: 25 with gusts reaching 50 km/h which creates a windchill effect of 6 degrees
Possibility of precipitation: 70 per cent in the morning dropping to 30 per cent by the evening.


Drop-in Centre for Women: the Women's Centre: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Family Storytime: Oakville Public Library, Central Branch: 10:00 am - 10:30 am

Outdoor Skating: Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Holiday Swim: Glen Abbey Community Centre: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Outerbridge - Clockwork Mysteries: Grand Masters of Illusion: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Coyote Howl Hikes: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Oakville Transit - FREE & Late Night Service: 7:00 pm - 3:30 am

There are lots of events to take part on December 31st, New Year’s Eve 2019. Have fun planning your last day of the year. Please remember not to drink or use recreation drugs and drive. There are plenty of ways to get home safely. Here are a few suggestions:

Safe Ways to get Home:

