‘Subsidizing the province on the property tax base’: Halton councillors call for municipal financing review

Halton politicians have unanimously endorsed a call for a comprehensive review of municipal financing.

The vote adds to a growing chorus of calls from municipal leaders demanding a rethink of the financial relationships between the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

The resolution passed by Halton council at its Feb. 14 meeting notes that the current fiscal arrangement is "undermining Ontario’s economic prosperity and quality of life."

It adds that "nearly a third of municipal spending in Ontario is for services in areas of provincial responsibility and expenditures are outpacing provincial contributions by nearly $4 billion a year."

"It’s not just that we’re asking for our fair share, but really the comprehensive nature (of this review)", said Ward 3 councillor Janet Haslett-Theall, who seconded the motion.

The region provides health, social services, housing and programs for seniors and children, and those programs are necessary and important, said Haslett-Theall.

With provincial funding for those programs not keeping pace with growth and inflation, Halton anticipates a $14.7 million provincial funding shortfall in 2024.

"We are in this together and we all want to make sure Ontario is successful and our residents feel supported as needed," said Haslett-Theall.

This latest call for a review was initiated by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), with a similar demand for a new fiscal framework coming from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

Last December, a few weeks after the province announced $1.2 billion in funding for Toronto as part of a "new deal" to bring financial stability to the city, Halton councillors called for their own updated arrangement.

Colin Best, a Milton and Halton councillor, currently serves as AMO president.

He noted that municipalities are now stickhandling social issues like homelessness and food banks, and being forced to fund infrastructure like hospitals, while relying on property taxes, user fees and development charges for revenue.

During Wednesday’s meeting, he said all municipalities are in need of a new deal.

"We need to bring our whole financing into the 21st century because what we have right now is not working," said Best. "We have challenges we’ve never faced before."

Burlington mayor Marianne Meed Ward added, "We are subsidizing the province on the property tax base."