$1 billion invested to support province’s vaccination plan

As provinces continue to battle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ontario legislature has passed Bill 269, Protecting the People of Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021 and enacted into law the next phase of the province’s ongoing response.

The government’s total investments in protecting people's health have grown to $16.3 billion, including $1 billion to enable and support COVID-19 vaccinations, which has seen Ontario administer more vaccines than any other province or territory.

“The 2021 budget makes good on our government’s promise to do whatever it takes to protect people’s health and support our economy,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board.

“Right now, vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel. We have the infrastructure to get Ontarians vaccinated with boots on the ground to get vaccines into arms as they arrive in the province. What we need now are more supply of vaccines.”

Along with investing in the province’s health system, the Ontario government provides $23.3 billion to protect the economy. Ontario's COVID-19 action plan support now totals $51 billion.

Additional highlights of Ontario's plan include:

Funding of $2.3 billion for testing and contact tracing.

Funding of $1.4 billion for personal protective equipment, including more than 315 million masks and more than 1.2 billion gloves.

Investing an additional $5.1 billion to support hospitals since the pandemic began, creating more than 3,100 extra hospital beds. This includes $1.8 billion in 2021-22 to continue providing care for COVID-19 patients, address surgical backlogs and keep pace with patient needs.

“We will continue to invest in our health care system today and for the long term, building on record investments since the start of the pandemic to create more hospital beds, build and improve hospitals, increase testing and fix long-term care,” said Minister Bethlenfalvy.

Protecting the economy

The budget included several new tax relief measures:

Ontario Jobs Training Tax Credit – A temporary, refundable personal income tax credit for 2021 to help workers train or re-train for a career shift, covering up to 50 percent of eligible expenses to a maximum of $2,000. Estimated to cost $260 million to support about 230,000 people in 2021.

Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses (CARE) Tax Credit – A 20 percent enhancement of the CARE tax credit for 2021 created to cover childcare costs. On average, it will increase support from $1,250 to $1,500 per family, providing about $75 million in additional support for the child care expenses of over 300,000 families.

Regional Opportunities Investment Tax Credit – To encourage business investment in regions that have lagged in employment growth, the province temporarily doubles the Regional Opportunities Investment Tax Credit rate to 20 percent from 10 percent, resulting in total tax credit support of about $155 million by 2022–23.

Bill 269 also includes the following changes: