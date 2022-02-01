$10,000 aid for legal challenge of Quebec's Bill 21 defeated on tie vote

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

Oakville town council has thrown its support behind a legal challenge of the Quebec law that forbids public servants from wearing religious symbols.

But it stopped short of putting your money where its mouth is.

Councillors voted unanimously to express continued opposition to Quebec’s Bill 21, which prevents teachers, police officers, judges and other public employees from wearing religious items like hijabs, turbans or yarmulkes.

That motion also offered support for a legal challenge of the legislation that has been jointly launched by the Canadian Civil Liberties Union, the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the World Sikh Organization.

But a call by Ward 7 councillor Pavan Parmar to donate $10,000 to the cause failed on a 7-7 tie.

The absence of Ward 2 councillor Ray Chisholm left council deadlocked, and municipal rules make a tie vote a loss.

After that vote, Mayor Rob Burton pledged to donate $10,000 of his own money to the cause and offered to match donations from other councillors.

Several councillors who voted against the donation said they would or already have made personal financial contributions to the lawsuit, but couldn't support using Oakville property taxes to fund an action that should be spearheaded by the federal government.

In favour of the donation

Councillors Tom Adams, Marc Grant, Jeff Knoll, Pavan Parmar, Beth Robertson, Jasvinder Sandhu and Mayor Rob Burton voted yes.

"All levels of government need to speak up and work together to protect our human rights," argued Parmar.

Opposed to the donation

Councillors Cathy Duddeck, Allan Elgar, Dave Gittings, Janet Haslett-Theall, Natalia Lishchyna, Peter Longo and Sean O’Meara voted no.

"I do not think we have any right weighing into this from a financial standpoint," said Duddeck.