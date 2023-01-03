Oakville man wins $100,000 from Encore lottery

× Expand OLG

John Brennan, of Oakville, occasionally plays the Encore lottery. On Nov. 5, 2022, he even won: at first glance, he and his wife thought he'd won $100. But after checking it again, the prize turned out to be $100,000.

"I checked my ticket on my phone and thought I won $100 at first," says Brennan. "I showed my wife and she thought it was a $100 at first too!"

OLG says that Brennan won by matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the November 5, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

"We were both so surprised," says Brennan, especially for someone who only occasionally plays. But while picking up his winnings OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, he admits, "I always add Encore."

According to OLG, the winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Third Line in Oakville.

"ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day."

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is "fast and secure."

Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.