Convenience store robbed for cigarettes worth $10K

On Monday, Feb. 6, Becker’s convenience store at 135 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville reported a theft of around $10,000 worth of cigarettes.

During the overnight hours, the thief somehow managed to get into the storage room of the convenience store - purportedly, through the ceiling. Several cartons of cigarettes were then stolen.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) found no signs of forced entry.

As of this writing, there is no description of the suspects.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.