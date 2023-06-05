Thieves steal 10 kilograms of anti-inflammatory drug from pharmacy

× Expand Openstreetmap Compounding Pharmacy

Sometime between Saturday, Apr. 29 and Sunday, Apr. 30, The Compounding Pharmacy on 2540 Postmaster Drive was targeted by thieves.

The suspect(s) stole 10 kilograms of an anti-inflammatory drug called Ketoprofen, which belongs to the NSAID class of medications. It is often used for musculoskeletal pain and joint problems like arthritis.

The drugs were taken from the pharmacy’s storage room, and the amount stolen is worth over $5,000.

Halton police is investigating the incident, and would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).