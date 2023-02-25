11 new Level 2 EV chargers now available in Oakville

× Expand Pexels EV charger

National Defence Minister Anita Anand recently revealed that 11 Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers are now available in Oakville. The announcement was made on behalf of the Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson.

Anand hailed the investment as a step towards achieving "net zero while helping drivers save money at the pump, […] help reduce pollution and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and affordable future for our kids."

The project was made possible due to a $53,000 investment by the federal government towards Oakville’s Geotab Inc. That amount was then matched by Geotab Inc., bringing the total project cost to $106,000.

Chargers are ideally placed in convenient locations "where Canadians live, work and play," according to Wilkinson.

"Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Oakville, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

In their fight to make electric vehicles and chargers more affordable, the Canadian government has shelled out over a billion dollars since 2016.

Budget 2022 is extending the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025, through another $1.7 billion, to ensure the eligibility of more vans, trucks, and SUVs.

Canada is aiming to ensure that all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2035.