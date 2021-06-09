$115 million COVID-19 response investment coming to the GTHA, including Oakville

× Expand Province of Ontario

Canada's federal and Ontario's provincial government will jointly invest just over $115 million for municipal infrastructure in 30 GTHA municipalities, including Oakville, hoping to address needs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An announcement today from the federal and provincial governments of Canada and Ontario announce they are investing more than $115.1 million to "protect the health, and well-being of residents in 30 municipalities across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA)."

Details were provided by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; and Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville (on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure.)

"Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable," says the announcement. "That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times."

The Government of Canada is investing over $92.1 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $23 million.

There is no word yet on which specific Oakville and/or Halton projects this investment will support, nor how much of the $115 million the Town of Oakville will be receiving.

The majority of funding, however, "will support the rehabilitation of active transit infrastructure, the development of modern and accessible recreational options, and upgrades and replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities in communities across the GTHA."

Additional investments will support increased options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal buildings, community centres and cultural facilities. "These improvements will provide safe and inclusive spaces for residents across the GTHA," according to the province.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Learn more about this investment directly from the province and the online statement here.