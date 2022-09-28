13-year-old Oakville teenager missing since Monday

× Expand OpenStreetMap contributors

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Oakville boy.

Jarrel Harris (13) of Oakville was last seen on foot in the morning on September 26, 2022, in the W.H. Morden Public school area at 180 Morden Road in Oakville.

Jarrel is described as:

Male

Black

Approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds (skinny build)

Having short, curly dark brown hair

Wearing a blue or black hoodie, black jeans, a black winter vest, black bandana and black Air Jordan shoes

Anyone with information about Jarrel or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.