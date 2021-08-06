132 thefts from car over last three months in Oakville

A spree of theft from cars continues in our town, with 132 entries recorded in May, June, and July combined. Though there was a reduction in these break-ins in July compared to the previous two months, the recurrence of the thefts worries residents.

Halton Police confirm an increase in these types of crimes during the warmer months. They advise residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions to protect their valuables.

Bronte, QEW West and QEW East communities have recorded most of these crimes in the past three months. “At times, neighbourhoods near the QEW or Highway 403, Dundas Street or Lakeshore Road are more susceptible. We often get organized crews that attend these areas in Oakville from other jurisdictions and utilize the major roads as their method of travel,” Constable Steve Elms, Media Relations officer of Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), explained.

According to the findings of Halton Police, miscreants stole valuables from inside the cars, license plates and some catalytic converters during these incidents. In most cases, the criminals targeted unlocked vehicles. The police did not find any discernable pattern in this rash of thefts.

Oakville witnessed a significant rise in break-ins into automobiles and garages during the last two weeks of May, especially in areas like Bronte, Glen Abbey and West Oakville. The police had arrested four people in June in connection with those break-ins. However, Constable Steve Elms confirmed, “the current entries are not related to the same group that was entering garages in May and June.”

HRPS advises residents to: