15-year-old reported missing

A 15-year-old girl is missing and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Serene Deveau was last seen yesterday morning on Friday, Sept. 1, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Upper Middle Road East.

Deveau is a white female with a thin build and short shag hair that is half blonde/half brown. She was last seen wearing a grey zip-up sweater and black track pants.

It's possible that Deveau might be in the Kitchener area.

If you have information about her or her possible whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or Halton police's (HRPS) non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The HRPS is reminding residents that a person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call http://9-1-1.