17-year-old arrested in Milton robbery investigation

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection to a pharmacy robbery that occurred in Milton on Feb. 15.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, Bonafide Compounding Pharmacy, located on Britannia Road and Leger Way in Milton was robbed by four suspects.

According to Halton Police, "Three suspects entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics. Due to the use of a time delayed safe, the suspects grabbed the cash till and fled the scene without narcotics in a stolen white Honda CRV driven by a fourth suspect."

The suspects drove recklessly around Milton and the vehicle eventually ended up colliding with a police cruiser in the area of Thompson Road and Main Street East which led the suspects to then flee on foot. Police located and arrested three suspects, aged 16, 17, and 18, but one remained outstanding.

Police say that one of the accused was already subject to conditions, including house arrest, from previous charges at the time of their arrest.

On Monday, March 4, the final suspect was arrested.

A 17-year-old male from Toronto was arrested in Toronto. He faces multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and obstruction of a peace officer.

The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

With this arrest, police have confirmed they are not pursuing any additional suspects related to the robbery.