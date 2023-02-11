17-year-old boy caught driving while impaired in Oakville

× Expand Openstreetmap Khalsa Gate and Bronte Road

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a citizen-initiated complaint of a suspected impaired driver near Khalsa Gate and Bronte Road, in Palermo, on Thursday, Feb. 9.

HRPS stopped the driver - a 17-year-old boy. An investigation revealed that he was under the influence, and he was charged with "Operation while impaired."

On average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Driving while impaired is a crime in progress. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 at the earliest and safest opportunity. Maintain a safe distance and do not attempt to follow the driver.