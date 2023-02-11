17-year-old boy caught driving while impaired in Oakville

Openstreetmap
Khalsa Gate and Bronte Road
Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a citizen-initiated complaint of a suspected impaired driver near Khalsa Gate and Bronte Road, in Palermo, on Thursday, Feb. 9.
HRPS stopped the driver - a 17-year-old boy. An investigation revealed that he was under the influence, and he was charged with "Operation while impaired."
On average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1
Here are some signs of an impaired driver:
- Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed
- Drifting in and out of lanes
- Tailgating and changing lanes frequently
- Making exceptionally wide turns
- Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance
- Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights
- Disregarding signals and lights
- Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly
- Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on
- Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather
Driving while impaired is a crime in progress. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 at the earliest and safest opportunity. Maintain a safe distance and do not attempt to follow the driver.