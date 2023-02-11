17-year-old boy caught driving while impaired in Oakville

by

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a citizen-initiated complaint of a suspected impaired driver near Khalsa Gate and Bronte Road, in Palermo, on Thursday, Feb. 9.

HRPS stopped the driver - a 17-year-old boy. An investigation revealed that he was under the influence, and he was charged with “Operation while impaired.”

On average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1

Here are some signs of an impaired driver: 

  • Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed
  • Drifting in and out of lanes
  • Tailgating and changing lanes frequently
  • Making exceptionally wide turns
  • Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance
  • Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights
  • Disregarding signals and lights
  • Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly
  • Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on
  • Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Driving while impaired is a crime in progress. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 at the earliest and safest opportunity. Maintain a safe distance and do not attempt to follow the driver.