17-year-old reported missing

× Expand HRPS Isaiah Riley

Halton police is requesting your help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Isaiah Riley was last seen around 3 p.m. yesterday, on Sunday, Aug. 13, near George Savage Park.

Isaiah is a 6-foot-tall black male. He weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Isaiah also has scars on the inside of his arms.

He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas t-shirt with a Fly Emirates logo, black jeans and pink/coral Nike Zoom shoes.

Isaiah is considered vulnerable and his family are concerned for his safety. He has been known to frequent various areas in Toronto (particularly the Church Street and Sherbourne Street areas).

Anyone with information about Isaiah or his possible location is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers" by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.

More information including resources, ways to assist and how to report a missing person can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/services-and-reporting/missing-persons.aspx.