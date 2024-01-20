18-year-old arrested in Oakville after police seize stolen vehicle

× Expand Unsplash

Members of the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF) have arrested and charged an 18-year-old from Oakville in connection with auto theft and weapon charges.

On Monday, Jan. 15, PCJTF, in collaboration with Halton Police, executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the area of Trafalgar Road and Glenashton Drive in Oakville.

According to Toronto Police, it is alleged that "at the time of the search, officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation, one stolen vehicle was recovered."

Daniel Rokicki (18) of Oakville, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 (Two counts) Trafficking Stolen Property Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Rokicki was scheduled to appear in court at The Ontario Court of Justice, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

At this time, Toronto Police have not released any information regarding the court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.