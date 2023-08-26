18-year-old boy goes missing

Halton police is appealing to the public in the hopes of locating a missing 18-year-old boy.

Janvan Morara was was last known to be in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road West at 9 a.m. yesterday, on Friday Aug. 25. Authorities are concerned for his well-being.

Janvan is 5’8 tall with a slim build and short black curly hair. There is no description of the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.

HRPS Janvan Morara

If you may have seen him, please contact police.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.