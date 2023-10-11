19-year-old Oakville man among nine arrested in Mississauga kidnapping

× Expand Michael Förtsch Unsplash

A 19-year-old Oakville man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Mississauga.

Around 9 p.m. on August 24, 2023, a woman was kidnapped from a Mississauga nightclub. She was forced into a stolen vehicle and taken to Owen Sound before being dropped off in Toronto 48 hours later, according to Peel Regional Police.

Yesterday, on October 10, 2023, police confirmed that nine arrests have been made in connection with the kidnapping. Among them is 19-year-old Oakville resident Tayshawn Atkins who was charged with Kidnapping.

The woman was not physically injured, but police are still in search of one more suspect for which they’ve put out a Canada-wide warrant.

The warrant has been issued for Karim Khairy, a 22-year-old man from Mississauga wanted for Kidnapping in connection with this investigation.

According to the report from Peel Regional Police, Investigators identified and charged the following individuals:

Mohammed Habibnia, a 28-year-old man from Newmarket, is charged with Kidnapping, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (x2)

Mohamed Khairy, a 20-year-old man from Mississauga, is charged with Kidnapping.

Daniel Gonthcharov, a 22-year-old man from Concord, is charged with Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Mohamad Halimi, a 22-year-old man from Mississauga, is charged with Kidnapping, Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x2) and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Aaron Marshall, a 35-year-old man with no fixed address, is charged with Kidnapping and Forcible Confinement. At the time of the offence, Aaron Marshall was a federal parolee who was wanted for being unlawfully at large.

Jessica Proctor, a 31-year-old woman from Meaford, is charged with Kidnapping and Forcible Confinement.

Tayshawn Atkins, a 19-year-old man from Oakville, is charged with Kidnapping.

Darren McCann, a 46-year-old man from Owen Sound, is charged with Kidnapping.

Mohammed Salih, a 26-year-old man from Mississauga, is charged with Accessory After the Fact to Commit an Indictable Offence.

Anyone with further information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1233. Information may be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.