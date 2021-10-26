A 19-year-old Oakville teen charged with sexual assault

The Halton Regional Police Service has made an arrest and laid charges after a sexual assault in Oakville.

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a residence and arrested a 19-year-old teenager from Oakville. During the arrest, police seized two replica firearms (air soft guns).

Police charged the suspect with:

Sexual Assault with a Weapon

Utter Threat to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

The accused is also known to go by “Tony,” and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Keith Nakahara of the Child and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8980.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.