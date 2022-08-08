2 cyclists injured after being struck by car going the wrong way

× Expand OpenStreetMap contributors

At around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug 6th, a car going down the wrong side of the road hit two cyclists; the vehicle suddenly veered into the eastbound lanes on Dundas Street, between Tremaine Road and Bronte Road. A third cyclist who was riding along with the two was not hurt.

The cyclists' injuries were sufficient for them to be transported to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) is investigating the incident; they are unsure if the driver suffered a sudden medical episode. HRPS is looking into the possibility of mechanical failure in the car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747.

The female driver was assessed at the scene by police.