20-year-old man from Oakville arrested in Waterloo auto theft spree

A 20-year-old man from Oakville has been arrested and charged by Waterloo Regional Police after he was found in posession of several stolen vehicles.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service have successfully recovered four stolen vehicles, collectively valued at approximately $250,000.

Police allege that the thefts occurred throughout 2023 at a business near Weber Street North and Columbia Street East in Waterloo.

Following an ongoing investigation, a search warrant executed on Nov. 2, 2023, at a Georgetown shipping container led to the recovery of a 2023 Dodge Durango.

14 days later, additional search warrants for storage containers in Milton and Georgetown resulted in the recovery of three more stolen vehicles, including the following:

2023 Ford Mustang

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Audi RS3

On Jan. 19, 2024, a 20-year-old male from Oakville was arrested and charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and four counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The police have not released the name of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 519-570-9777, extension 6399.

To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.