20-year-old arrested after gun pulled at Oakville house party

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Regional Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from North York and laid multiple gun charges after an incident at an Oakville house party last November.

According to Halton Police, the accused "pointed a gun and made threats towards another person at a house party. There were no physical injuries as a result of this incident."

Police say the suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Timothywos Tesfaye of North York after the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau investigated.

Police executed a search warrant yesterday (Jan. 16) at a residence in North York, and as a result, Tesfaye was arrested by police.

Upon execution of the search warrant, investigators seized a loaded 9mm handgun.

Timothywos Tesfaye (20) of North York has been charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Point firearm

Carry concealed weapon

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Tesfaye was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.