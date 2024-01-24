20-year-old Oakville man charged with assault in Waterloo

× Expand Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have charged and arrested a 20-year-old man from Oakville in what they're calling a "Hate-Motivated Assault."

On Jan. 13, police responded to reports of an altercation in Waterloo's uptown area at King Street North and Princess Street East. According to Waterloo Police, "The victim was assaulted by an unknown male and sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of the incident."

On Jan. 22, a 20-year-old male was identified after police put up photos of the accused, which have since been taken down. The accused was quickly arrested and charged with assault.

In a written statement from Waterloo Police, "In this incident, based on the totality of the investigation, including racial slurs uttered by the accused, officers determined that the offence of assault was motivated by hate."

The accused was held for a show cause hearing, and appeared in court yesterday (Jan. 22). The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 519-570-9777, extension 6399.

To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.