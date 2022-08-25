Investigation of 2021 shooting in northeast Oakville results in two arrests

× Expand OpenStreetMap Contributors

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) made two arrests as a result of a targeted shooting investigation in northeast Oakville.

Concerned residents called police to a townhouse complex at The Greenery in River Oaks at approximately 2:40 a.m. on March 21, 2021, for reports of gunshots. The complex is across the street from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School.

Once on scene, police found a woman with serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. EMS transported her to the hospital. The hurt woman survived.

2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) launched an extensive investigation that included numerous search warrants. The CIB investigation revealed a sophisticated, well-organized CERB/CEWS (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy) fraud that spanned the province.

On July 29, a 23-year-old female from Scarborough was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Counterfeit Mark

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Utter Forged Documents (2 counts)

She was released from custody on an Undertaking.

On Aug. 22, a 28-year-old man from Fenelon Falls was arrested and charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Firearm knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Firearm for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Counterfeit Mark

Unauthorized Possession of Credit Card Data

Utter Forged Documents (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators continue searching for additional suspects, requesting anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

If preferred, submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Halton. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Presumed innocent

Please note that those charged with a crime are presumed innocent, and only a court of law can find those charged guilty.

If you believe the names of the individuals charged could assist you in helping the police with their ongoing investigation, please contact them at the numbers listed above.