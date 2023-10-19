EQAO Grade 6 results for HCDSB's Oakville elementary schools: 2022/23

× Expand Isabella Fischer on Unsplash

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) has released its findings for the province, Halton, and Oakville's publicly funded schools for 2022/2023.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Grade 6 results for Oakville's Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) elementary schools show that in reading and mathematics, Oakville students are excelling above the board and provincial levels. In writing, on average, Oakville's students are performing below the board and provincial counterparts.

For comparison, click here to read the Oakville's Halton District School Board's results for Grade 6.

The EQAO assessments use a four-level scoring system to measure student achievement. Here's a general overview of what each level means:

Level 4: Indicates that a student has demonstrated a thorough understanding and application of the knowledge and skills required for their grade level. Level 4 represents a high level of achievement.

Level 3: Students at this level have shown a good understanding and application of the required knowledge and skills for their grade. Level 3 signifies meeting the provincial standard.

Level 2: Indicates that a student has demonstrated a basic understanding and application of the required knowledge and skills but with some gaps. Level 2 suggests that the student is approaching the provincial standard but has not fully met it.

Level 1: Students at this level have shown limited understanding and application of the required knowledge and skills. Level 1 signifies that the student is below the provincial standard.

It's important to note that these levels are not meant to reflect the student's overall abilities or potential but rather a snapshot of their performance on the EQAO assessments.

Please note that Level 1 is not recorded.

× School Students Neighbourhood Reading Writing Mathematics Alphabetical participating Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Holy Family 14 College Park 28.6% 57.1% 14.3% 28.6% 50.0% 21.4% 57.1% 42.9% 0.0% Our Lady of Peace 46 River Oaks 8.7% 78.3% 13.0% 8.7% 60.9% 30.4% 30.4% 58.7% 8.7% St. Andrew 82 Iroquois Ridge 2.4% 72.0% 25.6% 1.2% 53.7% 45.1% 19.5% 50.0% 30.5% St. Bernadette 30 Glen Abbey 3.3% 80.0% 16.7% 10.0% 70.0% 20.0% 53.3% 43.3% 3.3% St. Dominic 73 Bronte 9.6% 82.2% 8.2% 11.0% 68.5% 20.5% 31.5% 57.5% 9.6% St. Gregory the Great 45 Glenorchy 15.6% 73.3% 11.1% 15.6% 55.6% 28.9% 48.9% 40.0% 6.7% St. Joan of Arc 48 West Oak Trails 6.3% 79.2% 14.6% 4.2% 62.5% 33.3% 25.0% 60.4% 14.6% St. John Paul II 38 West Oak Trails 21.1% 71.1% 7.9% 23.7% 65.8% 10.5% 44.7% 44.7% 2.6% St. Luke 17 Clearview 11.8% 76.5% 11.8% 5.9% 52.9% 41.2% 41.2% 47.1% 11.8% St. Marguerite d'Youville 50 Joshua Creek 4.5% 74.6% 20.9% 4.5% 63.6% 31.8% 19.1% 67.6% 11.8% St. Mary 83 Palermo 13.3% 72.3% 14.5% 13.3% 7.7% 16.9% 51.8% 43.4% 2.4% St. Matthew 36 Glen Abbey 11.5% 63.9% 25.0% 11.1% 58.3% 30.6% 25.0% 50.0% 16.7% St. Michael 27 College Park 37.0% 59.3% 3.7% 40.7% 55.6% 3.7% 7.4% 77.8% 7.4% St. Nicholas 68 West Oakville 7.4% 79.4% 13.2% 10.3% 63.2% 26.5% 36.8% 53.9% 7.4% St. Teresa of Calcutta 27 West Oak Trails 3.7% 81.5% 14.8% 11.1% 44.4% 44.4% 37.0% 48.1% 11.1% St. Vincent 15 South East Oakville 6.7% 73.3% 20.0% 13.3% 60.0% 26.7% 53.3% 40.0% 6.7% Oakville HCDSB Elementary Average 699 12.0% 73.4% 14.7% 13.3% 55.8% 27.0% 36.4% 51.6% 9.5% Halton Cathloic District School Board 2217 11.4% 74.6% 13.7% 11.4% 64.6% 23.9% 40.2% 49.5% 7.4% Provincial results 126697 15.5% 69.6% 14.1% 15.6% 61.6% 22.0% 43.3% 41.7% 7.8%

Please note: Level 1 is not recorded due to the small number of schools with students who scored in this range.

About the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO)

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) is an Ontario agency established in 1996. Its primary purpose is to assess and measure the quality of education in the province's publicly funded schools.

The EQAO administers mathematics, reading, and writing tests to Grades 3, 6, 9, and 10 students. These assessments help provide valuable information about student achievement and allow for comparisons across schools and school boards.

The EQAO aims to promote improvement in student learning and inform education policy and practice.