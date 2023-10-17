EQAO Grade 6 results for HDSB's Oakville elementary schools: 2022/23

× Expand Angela Litvin on Unsplash

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) have released their findings for the province, Halton, and Oakville's publicly funded schools for 2022/2023.

Grade 6 results for Oakville's Halton District School Board (HDSB) elementary schools show that in reading, writing and mathematics, Oakville students scored higher on average than their regional and provincial counterparts.

The Halton Catholic District School Board's results will be posted shortly.

The EQAO assessments use a four-level scoring system to measure student achievement. Here's a general overview of what each level means:

Level 4: Indicates that a student has demonstrated a thorough understanding and application of the knowledge and skills required for their grade level. Level 4 represents a high level of achievement.

Level 3: Students at this level have shown a good understanding and application of the required knowledge and skills for their grade. Level 3 signifies meeting the provincial standard.

Level 2: Indicates that a student has demonstrated a basic understanding and application of the required knowledge and skills but with some gaps. Level 2 suggests that the student is approaching the provincial standard but has not fully met it.

Level 1: Students at this level have shown limited understanding and application of the required knowledge and skills. Level 1 signifies that the student is below the provincial standard.

It's important to note that these levels are not meant to reflect the student's overall abilities or potential but rather a snapshot of their performance on the EQAO assessments.

× School Students Neighbourhood Reading Writing Mathematics Alphabetical participating Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Abbey Lane 23 Glen Abbey 13.0% 73.9% 13.0% 17.4% 78.3% 4.3% 56.5% 43.5% 0.0% Brookdale 30 West Oakville 13.3% 73.3% 13.3% 10.0% 73.3% 16.7% 30.0% 56.7% 10.0% Captain R. Wilson 68 West Oak Trails 1.5% 63.2% 35.3% 2.9% 60.3% 36.8% 16.2% 51.5% 32.4% Eastview 38 Bronte 13.2% 78.9% 7.9% 7.9% 76.3% 15.8% 34.2% 60.5% 0.0% Emily Carr 67 West Oak Trails 4.5% 74.6% 20.9% 4.5% 63.6% 31.8% 19.1% 67.6% 11.8% Falgarwood 53 Falgarwood 17.0% 64.2% 17.0% 9.8% 60.8% 25.5% 39.6% 45.3% 7.5% Forest Trail 65 West Oak Trails 0.0% 41.5% 58.5% 0.0% 21.5% 78.5% 4.6% 64.6% 30.8% Glady's Speers 40 West Oakville 2.5% 72.5% 22.5% 12.5% 55.0% 32.5% 39.0% 51.2% 7.3% Heritage Glen 84 Glen Abbey 8.3% 75.0% 16.7% 3.6% 53.6% 41.7% 32.1% 52.4% 14.3% James W Hill 75 Clearview 9.3% 73.3% 17.3% 8.0% 49.3% 40.0% 29.3% 52.0% 14.7% Joshua Creek 90 Joshua Creek 7.8% 72.2% 20.0% 5.6% 54.4% 40.0% 15.4% 59.3% 23.1% Maple Grove 52 South East 13.5% 65.4% 21.2% 5.8% 69.2% 23.1% 30.8% 46.2% 19.2% Montclair 46 College Park 28.3% 60.9% 6.5% 26.1% 58.7% 8.7% 50.0% 26.1% 4.3% Munn's 67 College Park 4.5% 61.2% 34.3% 3.0% 56.7% 40.3% 3.0% 61.2% 35.8% New Central 40 South East 2.5% 65.0% 32.5% 5.0% 65.0% 30.0% 10.0% 70.0% 17.5% Oodenawi 82 Glenorchy 9.8% 74.4% 15.9% 8.6% 69.1% 22.2% 22.2% 56.8% 18.5% Palermo 55 Palermo 10.9% 65.5% 23.6% 9.1% 60.0% 30.9% 27.3% 61.8% 9.1% Pilgrim Wood 112 Glen Abbey 0.9% 61.6% 37.5% 2.7% 41.1% 56.3% 8.2% 50.0% 41.8% Pine Grove 43 West Oak Trails 4.7% 76.7% 18.6% 4.7% 53.5% 41.9% 18.6% 74.4% 7.0% Post Corners 63 River Oaks 4.8% 71.4% 23.8% 6.3% 60.3% 33.3% 31.7% 49.2% 19.0% River Oaks 60 River Oaks 11.7% 60.0% 28.3% 25.0% 71.7% 3.3% 20.0% 41.7% 28.3% Sunningdale - FE 62 College Park 0.0% 69.4% 30.6% 1.6% 50.0% 48.4% 19.4% 59.7% 21.0% W.H. Morden 109 West Oakville 1.8% 56.9% 41.3% 0.9% 38.5% 60.6% 16.5% 27.5% 56.0% West Oak 58 West Oak Trails 8.8% 56.9% 34.5% 6.9% 75.9% 17.2% 31.0% 55.2% 12.1% Oakville HDSB Elementary Average 1482 8.4% 69.9% 25.7% 8.2% 61.6% 33.9% 26.3% 55.8% 19.2% Halton District School Board results 4700 9.8% 71.7% 18.2% 9.9% 61.2% 28.3% 33.7% 50.3% 12.4% Provincial results 126697 15.5% 69.6% 14.1% 15.6% 61.6% 22.0% 43.3% 41.7% 7.8%

About the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO)

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) is an Ontario agency established in 1996. Its primary purpose is to assess and measure the quality of education in the province's publicly funded schools.

The EQAO administers mathematics, reading, and writing tests to students in Grades 3, 6, 9, and 10. These assessments help provide valuable information about student achievement and allow for comparisons across schools and school boards.

The EQAO aims to promote improvement in student learning and inform education policy and practice.