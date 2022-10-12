2022 commercial motor vehicle blitz results

× Expand Mitchell Luo on Unsplash

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has compiled the results of this year's two-day commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement blitz held at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton. This year's installment of the annual event was held on October 4-5.

The purpose of the CMV blitz is to conduct proactive enforcement and ensure compliance with legislation about mechanical fitness, weights, load security, safety and licencing.

With the help of neighbouring police services and agencies, officers were able to inspect 316 commercial motor vehicles with the following results:

95 Vehicles taken out of service (30% failure rate)

Total charges laid (Provincial Offence Notices): 208

Sets of licence plates seized: 8

Mandatory Alcohol Screenings conducted: 160

3-day suspensions issued: 3

Arrests: 1 (individual charged with a blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more within two hours)

2021 Results:

126 Vehicles taken out of service (31% failure rate)

Total charges laid (Provincial Offence Notices): 253

Sets of licence plates seized by police: 8

Mandatory Alcohol Screenings conducted: 135

This year's enforcement blitz was attended by numerous policing partners, including the

Ontario Provincial Police

Niagara Regional Police

Guelph Police

Waterloo Regional Police

Ministry of Transportation

Ministry of Finance

Several HRPS resources assisted as well, including the HRPS Auxiliary Unit, HRPS Cadets, 1, 2 and 3 District Response Teams, Training Unit and Traffic Services.

"The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to elevating safety for everyone on our roadways," says Sergeant Will Clayton - Traffic Services. "This was the 21st year we have hosted the Commercial Motor Vehicle Blitz, and with assistance from our partner agencies, we continue to make great strides in making our roads safer."

"It is imperative that vehicle operators and owners ensure their vehicles are properly inspected and maintained—credit to those in the industry that are making it a priority. Safe trucks, safe drivers and safe loads benefit everyone. Operators who choose to neglect their duties will be held accountable."