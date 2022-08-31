Labour Day 2022 facilities closures and transit in Oakville

× Expand Christopher Dias Labour Day Long Weekend

It's the last full week of summer, meaning Labour Day is fast approaching. For 2022, the holiday is set for Monday, September 5. In anticipation, as with most holidays, the town of Oakville has released their list of what will be open, closed, or on a reduced schedule for the day.

And to help you keep track of it all, Oakville News has aggregated that list, including all closures and the revised transit schedule for Labour Day 2022.

Closed September 5:

Town Hall

Community centres​​

Indoor pools

Outdoor pools

Arenas

Oakville Museum

Municipal parking lot at 300 Church Street

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Seniors' Centres

All libraries and OPL branches

In addition, the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts and town-operated seniors' centres will be closed for the duration of the weekend, Saturday Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5. All libraries will also be closed on Both Sept. 4 and 5.

Transit Service

Oakville Transit is offering its holiday service schedule for Monday, September 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Oakville Transit website for complete details.

Open air burning, fireworks and cottage fire safety tips

If your long weekend plans include a trip to the cottage, outdoor fires or fireworks, the Oakville Fire department is urging you to take the proper precautions to stay safe.

For information on fireworks safety, cottage fire safety tips and open air burning in Oakville visit the Fire Safety and Guidelines webpage.

Reporting fireworks concerns, traffic, or other emergencies

If you have any concerns about the use of fireworks that are set off on municipal property including parks and boulevards, or family/religious/cultural fireworks that are unsafe and not during the allowed times, please use our Report a Problem tool.

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with our afterhours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using our online services.

Further information about what will be open and closed for Labour Day is available here online with the official town of Oakville website.