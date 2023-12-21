Oakville budget finalized with 4.38 per cent property tax increase

× Expand Unsplash

The town has finalized its 2024 budget, approving a residential property tax increase of 4.38 per cent for the coming year.

At their final meeting of the year on Dec. 20, town councillors added $100,000 in special event funding to the proposed budget tabled by Mayor Rob Burton on Nov. 20.

Each of the town’s three business areas (Downtown, Bronte and Kerr Street) will receive an extra $10,000 from the town to fund special events.

The town’s seven wards will each also receive $10,000 in one-time spending to help finance local community events, with money distributed by ward councillors.

"I don’t think anybody would argue that the more the events the better," said Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll. "I think $10,000 is a small contribution to pay big dividends in terms of quality of life."

Burton noted that the budget, which will hike residential taxes by $33.00 per $100,000 in assessment, is, "the best and lowest of all of our neighbours."

Taxpayers in Burlington will see a 6.68 per cent hike in property taxes next year.

"The 2024 budget invests in the future and the priorities of our vibrant and livable community," Burton added, noting that the town did not need to impose drastic tax increases or cut programs and services, as in other municipalities.

"I’m very proud of the fiscal discipline and financial health of our town that we have achieved through great discipline over the last 17 years," he said.

Here’s how your 2024 taxes will be spent:

