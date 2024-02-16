Etobicoke man arrested in Oakville auto theft investigation

× Expand Ben Brown

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has announced an arrest in connection with an auto theft investigation in Oakville.

In the early hours of Dec. 23, 2023, two Dodge Ram pickup trucks were reported stolen, one from Oakville and the other from Burlington.

Following an investigation by the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, Devondre Hall (22) of Etobicoke was arrested on Feb. 15.

Hall is now facing the following charges:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Unauthorized use of Credit Card Data (2 counts).

Despite the arrest, the stolen vehicles have not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.