23 year-old Oshawa man identified as the shooter

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has identified the suspect responsible for the Dec. 20, 2021 shooting in Oakville.

Terrell Travoy Gooden (23) of Oshawa is wanted for the following offences:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Discharge Firearm with Intent

Possession of a Firearm – Restricted/Prohibited

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Careless Use of Firearm

Gooden is described as a black male, approximately 6’3” tall, 180 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair (see attached photo).

Gooden is associated with a grey 2008 BWM 323i (4 doors) bearing Ontario licence plate CSNL946.

Gooden is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Please call 911 immediately if he is observed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gooden is asked to contact the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.