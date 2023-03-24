Halton Police help recover 24 stolen cars in Morocco

× Expand HRPS Recovered stolen cars

The Regional Auto Theft Task Force of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) partnered up with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and Peel Regional Police to investigate stolen cars being shipped to Dubai.

The HRPS announced, today, on Friday, Mar. 24, that they were able to intercept 24 vehicles, collectively worth $2.1 million. The crown jewel of the batch was a Rolls Royce worth half a million dollars.

The vehicles were intercepted while transiting through Morocco, and have since been shipped back to Canada.

As usual, these vehicles were mainly ‘reprogrammed’ thefts “wherein the suspects enter the vehicle and reprogram the ignition computers, which allow them to drive the car away using a new key."

According to the HRPS, the vehicles are then either driven to the Port of Montreal or loaded into shipping containers in Toronto and transported to Montreal by rail.

No one has been arrested yet but investigations continue.

The HRPS is applying significant resources to investigate auto theft occurrences; however, crime prevention is a shared responsibility. Please call 911 if you witness a crime in progress or if you see suspicious persons/vehicles in your neighbourhood.

Here are some measures that you can take to decrease the chance of your vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or dial 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).