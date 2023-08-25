246 assaults were reported this year in Oakville

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

According to Halton police's crime statistics, there have been 246 assaults in Oakville this year. Today, Friday, Aug. 25, is the 237th day of 2023, which means that there has been one or more assaults every day of this year.

Although these assaults occurred all around our town, some areas and neighbourhoods have seen a higher concentration of them.

Around 60 of them took place in Central Oakville and Old Oakville, around 45 took place in River Oaks, 50 in West Oak Trails, and around 20 in the Winston Park Area.

There are several types of assaults; a detailed breakdown of the types of assaults that took place aren't yet available. Some of the different types of assaults are sexual assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, etc.

If you are the victim of an assault or witness an assault, please call 9-1-1.

If lives are not at risk and there are no bodily injuries, dial the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.